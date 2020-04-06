Keegan Lowe Named Condors Man of the Year

April 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are proud to announce that Keegan Lowe has been named the team's winner of the IOA / American Specialty Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Condorstown community in 2019-20.

This is Lowe's second consecutive selection as the Condors IOA / American Specialty Man of the Year. Notable charitable initiatives organized and participated in included:

In partnership with the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3), Lowe and wife Bree donated dozens of Thanksgiving dinners to those in need through the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) and the Salvation Army

For the second consecutive season, the Condors captain, through the Department of Human Services and Bakersfield Christmas Cottage, hosted a dozen local foster youth with a VIP experience at game; the night included a suite, a VIP tour, and a chance to meet members of the team at the game

Recently partnered with the Condors to provide a game-worn, signed jersey to be used via raffle to raise money for The Mission at Kern County, providing relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to submit your donation and enter to win.

Organized multiple visits to Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals to spend time with kids

Bought and prepared meals, along with teammates, at the Ronald McDonald House

Helped fundraising efforts for multiple non-profits, such as the Kern County Shrine Club, through Tip-A-Condor, the Condors Charity Golf Classic, and numerous other events throughout the season

Lowe is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.