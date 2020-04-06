Monsters Sign Defenseman Wyatt Newpower to AHL Contract
April 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters signed defenseman Wyatt Newpower to an AHL contract. In 34 NCAA appearances for the University of Connecticut (UConn) last season, Newpower posted 3-19-22 with 20 penalty minutes and a +23 rating and served as one of the Huskies' captains.
A 6'3", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Hugo, MN, Newpower, 22, contributed 11-36-47 with 68 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 114 career NCAA appearances for UConn spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and was named to the 2019-20 Hockey East Second All-Star Team.
