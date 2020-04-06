Hudson Fasching Named Roadrunners Man of Year

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that Hudson Fasching has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Tucson community during the 2019-20 season.

Fasching made several appearances on behalf of the team over the course of the past few months, highlighted by his visit to Diamond Children's Medical Center in January. There he, along with teammates, visited and shared smiles with kids during a time of need.

Fasching is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

