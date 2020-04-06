Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

Doyle Somerby of the Cleveland Monsters

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce that Doyle Somerby has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Cleveland community during the 2019-20 season.

Somerby began his community efforts this season by participating for the second consecutive year in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Throughout October, Somerby raised over $10,000 for breast cancer research and used his social media platforms to help bring awareness to the cause in variety of ways.

Building off his first campaign, Somerby continued to wear pink articles of clothing every day while finding different ways to connect with the local community. His actions helped inspire a group of Monsters fans to form an "O'Doyle Rules" fan section at games that included season ticket members affected by breast cancer. Additionally, Somerby attended a Light Up MBC event at Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to show support and personally meet with local community members affected by metastatic breast cancer.

Somerby concluded his Real Men Wear Pink campaign by dying his hair pink just days before a visit to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies where patients battling childhood cancer helped shave his head. In a memorable moment, one of the patients was inspired after seeing Somerby's actions and asked him to shave her head prior to starting her treatments.

In addition to his own efforts, Somerby consistently volunteered for any opportunity to participate in team-organized community relations initiatives, including delivering presents to hospitals during the holiday season. Somerby also personally hosted a family from his previous visit to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies to enjoy a game and a postgame meet and greet.

Somerby additionally took part in Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine which saw Monsters players travel a pair of local ice rinks for practice during the season in an effort to grow the game of hockey in Northeast Ohio. He participated in post-practice open skates that included autograph and photo sessions that were free to the public. Somerby was also an active participant in the Monsters' Hockey for Heroes program, which was made possible by the local VA, where three veterans or active-duty military members attended each Friday home game and had the chance to meet with a player postgame.

Throughout each of his three seasons in Cleveland, Somerby has been a pillar in the community and consistently used his platform to show compassion and support for those in need. His dedication to the fight against cancer and his ability to connect with others on a personal level have allowed him to make a tremendous impact on charitable organizations and individuals in Northeast Ohio.

Somerby is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

