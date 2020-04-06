Steven Fogarty Named Hartford Wolf Pack's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

HARTFORD - The Hartford Wolf Pack are proud to announce that Steven Fogarty has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Hartford community during the 2019-20 season.

Over the past five seasons and recently as Captain of the 2019-20 Hartford Wolf Pack, Steven Fogarty is one of the most cherished players on and off the ice. He is known for his calm and friendly demeanor towards fan and is always willing to participate in ways to help the community. Fogarty has attended several fan-related events, volunteered his time at shelters, youth programs such as Police Athletic League (PAL), the annual Bowl-a-Thon for Special Olympics and many other community initiatives.

Throughout the 2019-20 campaign, Fogarty has been strongly involved in youth/school reading programs, has made several hospital visits at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center and has been a leader behind the commitment and participation of Wolf Pack players at community and team events.

Fogarty is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

