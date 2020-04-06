Mark Alt Named Colorado Eagles 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

The Colorado Eagles are proud to announce that Mark Alt has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Northern Colorado community during the 2019-20 season.

Alt spearheaded an effort to raise money amongst the team to help in the fundraising efforts for three-year old Jayce Vogel, a local child whose family had been overwhelmed with medical bills in the treatment of Jayce's brain tumor. In addition to his dedication to lead philanthropic efforts within the locker room, Mark has become a recognizable face through his regular visits to the UCHealth Cancer Center in Ft. Collins. One of those visits allowed him to forge a connection with eight-year old cancer patient, Koleman Gairrett. After Koleman concluded his treatments, UCHealth invited him to drop the puck prior to the Eagles Fight Cancer Game and Mark then welcomed him into the locker room postgame to meet the team and collect autographs from each and every player.

Alt has also been instrumental in the relationship that has been built between the Eagles and the Larimer County Humane Society. Along with his wife Emily, he gathered members of the team and their families to volunteer at the facility and raise money to support their efforts to care for the animals at the center. During the team's recent Family and Faith game, it was Alt who volunteered to lead those fans, players and student athletes from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes who wished to take part in a post-game prayer on the ice. A man of strong faith, Mark also helps in coordinating the team chapel services which are held during the week at the Budweiser Events Center.

Alt is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

