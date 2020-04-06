IceHogs Head Coach Derek King Gives Updates on Facebook Live on Tuesday
April 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Join Rockford IceHogs Head Coach Derek King on Tuesday, Apr. 7 at 2:00 p.m. CT for a LIVE question and answer session on the Rockford IceHogs Facebook Fan Page!
Visit the Facebook page here: Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs.
Derek King is in his fourth season as a coach of the Rockford IceHogs and first as the team's Head Coach. He was named Interim Head Coach on November 6, 2018 after Jeremy Colliton was promoted to the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League after serving as an assistant coach since 2016. A native of Hamilton, Ont., King has helped coach the Toronto Marlies (AHL) to one Western Conference Championship and three divisional titles.
Prior to his coaching debut with the IceHogs in 2016-17, King, served as the Assistant Coach of the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Prior to his time in the OHL, King was an assistant and associate coach of the Toronto Marlies from 2009-15. The Toronto Marlies captured the Western Conference Championship in 2012 and won the North Division in 2012, 2013, and 2014. The Marlies collected a combined record of 243-166-26-30 under King's tutelage.
He began his coaching career as a player-assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins, serving in that role in both the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons. He collected 22 goals and 49 assists in 136 games with the Griffins.
King was drafted #13 overall by the New York Islanders in the 1985 NHL Entry Draft, and went on to play 14 seasons in the NHL, 11 of those with the team that originally drafted him. The left wing notched 261 goals and 351 assists for 612 points in 830 NHL games. He also accrued 417 PIM. Along with the Islanders (1986-97), King's NHL career includes stops with the Hartford Whalers (1996-97), Toronto Maple Leafs (1997-00), and St. Louis Blues (1999-00).
