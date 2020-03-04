Comeback Effort Falls Short against Grand Rapids

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Former Rampage forward Turner Elson scored two goals and Pat Nagle made 44 saves as the Grand Rapids Griffins (27-26-7) held on for a 4-3 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (24-22-12) on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center.

The Griffins snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, while the Rampage saw their season-long five-game winning streak come to an end. The Griffins moved a point ahead of San Antonio in the Central Division standings, with the Rampage sitting in fourth place with two games in hand on Grand Rapids.

Jordan Nolan extended his goal-scoring streak to four games with a shorthanded goal in the second period. Adam Wilcox surrendered four goals on ten shots before being relieved by Ville Husso at 12:37 of the second period.

With the Griffins leading 4-2 late in regulation, Klim Kostin drove the Griffins net to draw a hooking penalty on Griffins defenseman Dylan McIlrath. With McIlrath in the box, Josh Ho-Sang fed Kostin at the bottom of the left circle for a power play goal, his 13th goal of the season bringing the Rampage within a goal.

Ho-Sang has points in all three games he has played for San Antonio with a goal and two assists.

The Rampage pulled Husso for the extra skater, but the Rampage would not score again with Griffins goaltender Pat Nagle earning his ninth win of the season and his first in three tries against the Rampage.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring at 11:26 of the first period on a power play blast from the left circle by Matt Puempel, his 15th of the season. The Rampage answered back at 16:19 of the first when Mitch Reinke set up Derrick Pouliot for a one-timer in the high-slot, a 4-on-3 power play goal for Pouliot's seventh tally of the year.

The Rampage power play is 7-for-26 over their last six games.

Chris Terry put the Griffins back in front at 4:01 of the second period. After Givani Smith missed the net from the point, Chase Pearson collected the rebound off the end boards and slid it in front for Terry's 20th goal of the season.

Elson added to the Griffins lead at 6:57 of the second, firing a wrist shot along the ice from the high slot that ran up Wilcox's stick and over his shoulder for Elson's eighth of the season.

At 12:37 of the second period, Elson struck again. Skating in shorthanded against Pouliot, Elson made a move to the middle a released a wrist shot that sailed past Wilcox's glove for Elson's second of the game. Wilcox was taken out following the second Elson goal.

It was the 11th shorthanded goal surrendered by San Antonio this season. Turner Elson has tallied four goals in seven games against the Rampage.

Nolan brought the Rampage to within 4-2 at 14:37 of the second period with San Antonio's fifth shorthanded goal of the season, and his 11th goal overall. After defenseman Dennis Cholowski fell in the neutral zone, Nolan raced around him for a shorthanded breakaway. His first try hit the post but his rebound crossed the line.

The Rampage had won four straight against Grand Rapids prior to Tuesday.

The Rampage become Los Chimuelos de San Antonio for the final time on Friday when they take on the Texas Stars at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Pouliot (7); Nolan (11); Kostin (13)

Adam Wilcox: 6 saves on 10 shots; Ville Husso: 10 saves on 10 shots

Power Play: 2-for-6

Penalty Kill: 2-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Turner Elson - GR

2) Chris Terry - GR

3) Derrick Pouliot - SA

