Monsters Start March with Oliver Bjorkstrand Bobblehead Giveaway Friday Night

March 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host the Laval Rocket for back-to-back Blue Jackets Nights this Thursday and Friday, highlighted by an Oliver Bjorkstrand Championship Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Dominion Energy on Friday, March 6, at 7:00 p.m. The first 10,000 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday will receive the specialty bobblehead that depicts Bjorkstrand's memorable celebration after scoring the goal that supplied Cleveland with the 2016 Calder Cup and the city's first professional hockey championship since 1964.

Bjorkstrand joined the 2015-16 Monsters for his rookie campaign and finished the regular season ranking third on the team in goals (17) and seventh in points (29). The Danish-born forward proceeded to lead the Monsters offensively in the postseason scoring 10 goals in the 2016 Playoffs, including the most memorable tally in franchise history, earning him the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Along with the giveaway, the Monsters will pay tribute to their NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, with themed jerseys and in-game elements. Friday's game also marks the last '1-2-3 Friday' of the season featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 select 12 oz. beers.

Monsters mascot Sully will host a Mascot Party on Friday with several friends including Sir CC and Whammer from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Stinger from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pozzie from the Canton Charge, multiple mascots from local colleges and high schools, as well as a special appearance from the Mullet Brothers. Sully and all of his friends will sign autographs during the first intermission and the game will feature several other in-game surprises.

The Monsters' homestand begins on Thursday, March 5, at 7:00 p.m. with a Hockey Hoppy Hour game presented by Labatt Blue featuring lower-level tickets starting at just $12 with fans' first drinks on the house. Thursday's matchup also features the launch of the Monsters' Harvest for Hunger presented by TrustedSec benefitting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank that will also run on Friday, March 6, and Sunday, March 15. Fans are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable items to be collected in grocery carts at each of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's main entrances during the aforementioned games.

Be at the FieldHouse as the Monsters head into the final two months of the regular season with single game tickets starting at only $10! Monsters Family Value Packs are another great way to check out all of the action! Starting under $20 per person, Family Packs provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)!

