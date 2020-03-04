Moose Reassign Beaudoin

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has reassigned defenceman Charles-David Beaudoin to the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

Beaudoin, 26, recorded one assist in nine games with the Moose this season. The Drummondville, Que product has 16 points (4G, 12A) in 27 ECHL games split between Rapid City and the Jacksonville Icemen. Beaudoin has appeared in 102 career games with the Moose while recording 16 points (2G, 14A)

The Moose host the Iowa Wild for games on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Charles-David Beaudoin

Defence

Born Jan. 10, 1994 -- Drummondville, Que.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

