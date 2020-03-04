Willman Back with Lehigh Valley After Dominating ECHL

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today that they have recalled forward Max Willman from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Willman returns to Lehigh Valley after being loaned to Reading on February 26, and briefly dominating the ECHL to earn the recall back to the Phantoms. In his first game back with Reading he tallied five points (one goal, four assists) and has scored a goal in every game since being sent down. After 10 points (four goals, six assists) in just four games, he has been called back to the AHL.

Willman, 25, is currently in his first professional season and has played 20 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after originally signing a PTO on December 19, 2019. He scored his first AHL goal on January 15 against the Syracuse Crunch and has tallied a total of three goals and four assists for seven points. He posted his first multi-point game with two assists against the Providence Bruins on January 22. He was signed to an AHL contract through the 2020-21 season by the Phantoms on February 4. Willman was originally signed an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals on September 4, 2019 an has totaled 25 points in 20 games for the Royals.

A native of Barnstable, Massachusetts, Willman spent four years at Brown University from 2014-2018 and posted 45 points (16G, 29A) in 99 games and then played in 36 games as a graduate transfer student at Boston University in 2018-19. He was teammates at Boston University with Phantoms forward Joel Farabee.

The 6-foot forward was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (121st overall).

