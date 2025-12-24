Phantoms Weekly

Published on December 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (14-11-3) gained momentum into the Holiday Break with an exciting shootout win on Teddy Bear Toss Night. After some well-deserved time off over the holidays with family and friends, the team reconvenes this weekend as the longest homestand of the season continues.

We'll unwrap a couple more home games this weekend when the Phantoms host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night and then take on the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this Sunday afternoon including Postgame Autographs on the concourse presented by NJM Insurance.

We close out the year in style on Wednesday, December 31 at 3:05 when we Glow Into 2026 against the Hershey Bears with our own countdown at the game and lots of kid-friendly New Year's Fun!

LAST WEEK

Wednesday, December 17 - Springfield Thunderbirds 3 at Phantoms 1

Friday, December 19 - Bridgeport Islanders 5 at Phantoms 1

Saturday, December 20 - Hartford Wolf Pack 1 at Phantoms 2 (SO)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Saturday, December 27 (7:05) - Phantoms vs. Charlotte Checkers (FLA)

Sunday, December 28 (3:05) - Phantoms vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT)

Wednesday, December 31 (3:05) - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears (WSH)

WEEKLY RECAP

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Springfield Thunderbirds 3 at Phantoms 1

The Phantoms set up strong chances throughout the night. But when presented with some of their biggest opportunities, they were unable to cash in as a scrappy Springfield squad somehow emerged with a 3-1 win on Wednesday night at PPL Center. Alex Bump (7th) sniped on the rush off a terrific stretch pass by Denver Barkey to get the Phantoms on the board early in the third. But when Lehigh Valley needed a big penalty kill right after that the Phantoms were unable to come through in the key moment as the T-Birds re-took the lead. Without many chances through the night, Springfield was still opportunistic. Chris Wagner (7th) scored shorthanded and Aleksantari Kaskiamki (5th) struck on the power play for the Thunderbirds while Vadim Zherenko turned in a strong 23-save performance.

Friday, December 19, 2025

Bridgeport Islanders 5 at Phantoms 1

Early disruptions to the Phantoms' lineup caused some changes on the go while an inspired Bridgeport Islanders team was ready to take advantage to the tune of a 5-1 victory at PPL Center on Friday night. Chris Terry (4th, 5th) led the way for the Islanders with his 334th and 335th career goals in the AHL. Jacob Gaucher (6th) picked up a deflection goal in the second period to get the Phantoms back into the game while he scored for a fourth time in the last five games. But that would be it for the Phantoms who were unable to cash in during some of their other chances at the net front.

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Hartford Wolf Pack 1 at Phantoms 2 (SO)

Toss the teddies! Lane Pederson's second-period power-play goal from Cooper Marody and Egor Zamula sent the packed house at PPL Center into raptures and commenced the Phantoms' 2025 Teddy Bear Toss. Thousands of Phantoms fans rocketed colorful stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes onto center ice in the annual chaotic event to benefit the kids at Valley Youth House in Bethlehem. Beyond the fuzzy festivities, the Phantoms still had a hockey game to win. A strong team effort pushed the game into a shootout where Tucker Robertson's goal provided the lead and Cooper Marody's fourth-round finish ripped it back 2-1. Carson Bjarnason then kicked Dylan Roobroeck's attempt to the curb, clinching the win and two points for Lehigh Valley. Bjarnason had 34 saves on 35 shots in another exceptional performance.

FOR THE KIDS - Lane Pederson came through with the big goal. Thousands of Phantoms fans showered the ice with teddy bears. And Carson Bjarnason joined meLVin and our staff with a massive delivery! Phantoms staff were joined by Saturday's winning goaltender, Carson Bjarnason, for the delivery day at Valley Youth House in Bethlehem where the comfort toys and plushies will be distributed to benefit local children in need and foster kids during this holiday season. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms set a new record with 12,099 stuffed animals in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game at PPL Center. Lane Pederson's goal on the power play at 2:11 into the second period triggered the chaotic scene. The team set a new record, breaking last year's mark of 11,853 stuffed animals. That brings the grand total to over 80,000 teddy bears since the team's first Teddy Bear Toss in 2014.

TRANSACTIONS -

12/19/25 Add Egor Zamula (D) - Loaned to LV by PHI

12/19/25 Del Denver Barkey (F) - Recalled to PHI

12/20/25 Add Yaniv Perets (G) - Recalled by LV from Reading

12/20/25 Del Aleksei Kolosov (G) - Recalled to PHI

12/22/25 Del Yaniv Perets (G) - Loaned by LV to Reading

12/22/25 Add Aleksei Kolosov (G) - Loaned to LV by PHI

12/22/25 Del Anthony Richard - Reassigned Team Canada, Spengler Cup

12/22/25 Add Carson Golder (F) - Recalled by LV from Reading

DENVER'S DANDY DEBUT - The Philadelphia Flyers recalled forward Denver Barkey and the 20-year-old rookie winger immediately impressed with a pair of assists just seconds apart. And he did it at Madison Square Garden which is where is late grandfather, Randy Legge, played in the 1972-73 season during his 12-game NHL career. Legge spent most of his career in the AHL with Providence and Buffalo as well as in the WHA with various teams. Barkey has enjoyed a strong rookie professional season with the Phantoms scoring seven goals with nine assists for 16 points in 26 games played. The 5'10" left-handed shooter from Newmarket, Ontario was a third-round selection of the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft.

He became the second Lehigh Valley Phantoms player this season to receive a recall for his NHL debut joining Ty Murchison who played in his first NHL game on December 5. Barkey also became the 49th Lehigh Valley Phantoms player all-time to jump up to the big club for his Rookie Lap and first NHL game. Other Phantoms players from this year's team to receive recalls to the Flyers include Emil Andrae, Jacob Gaucher, Carl Grundstrom, Aleksei Kolosov, and Ty Murchison.

BIG Z IS BACK - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned defenseman Egor Zamula to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Zamula, 25, joins the Phantoms for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The 6'3 ¬Â³ right-handed shooting defenseman has played in 13 games with the Flyers this season registering one assist. He has played in 168 career games with the Flyers over parts of six different seasons scoring eight goals with 33 assists for 41 points. Zamula has also played in 128 career games with Lehigh Valley over three years scoring 5-50-55 and has played in a combined 296 career games in the Flyers' organization since signing as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2020-21 season from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. Zamula's assisted on the Teddy Bear Toss goal on Saturday in his first game with the Phantoms since March 31, 2023.

EUROPEAN VACATION - Anthony Richard is going to Switzerland! The veteran forward has been named to the Team Canada roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland taking place from December 26-31. The Spengler Cup pits invited European teams as well as Team Canada and is considered the oldest invitational ice hockey tournament in the world. This is the first time for Richard to play for a Canadian National Team. He is the first Phantom to play at the Spengler Cup since Kevin Connauton joined Team Canada in the 2022 tournament. Richard is in his second season with the Phantoms and is also second on the team in scoring with 18 points on eight goals and 10 assists. In his 10 seasons in the AHL, Richard has played in 548 career games with Milwaukee, Chicago, Syracuse, Laval, Providence and Lehigh Valley accumulating 169 goals with 185 assists for 384 career points. He has also played in 39 career NHL games with Nashville, Montreal, Boston and Philadelphia scoring 6-8-14.

UPCOMING -

Saturday, December 27, 2025 (7:05 p.m.)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Phantoms vs. Charlotte Checkers

Charlotte (15-9-2) impressively picked up consecutive wins at first-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last week to vault ahead of the Phantoms into third place in the Atlantic. But the Checkers have still had their ups and downs and, most recently, split a pair of decisions against Springfield at home before the break. Undrafted Wilmer Skoog (10-8-18) paces the offense in his third-year with the Checkers. The Boston University product had 22 goals as rookie. Seventh-rounder Jack Devine (8-10-18) from the University of Denver has played six games with the Florida Panthers this year. Gracyn Sawchyn (5-12-17) is a second-rounder from the WHL Edmonton Oil Kings who is also having a strong rookie season. Cooper Black (12-4-1, 2.48, .904) is second in the AHL in wins behind only Sebastian Cossa (14) of Grand Rapids. Since November 1, he's been especially impressive going 9-1-0, 1.99, .923. This is the first of eight meetings between the Phantoms and Checkers.

Sunday, December 28, 2025 (3:05 p.m.)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Phantoms vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Things have not gone well in the rivalry series for the Orange and Black. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (21-7-2) is bouncing back from consecutive first-round playoff exits to the hands of the Phantoms and currently holds down first place in the Atlantic Division having gone 4-0-0 against the Phantoms this season. Leading scorer Sam Poulin is gone via trade to Edmonton. But second-rounder Tristan Broz (10-9-19) continues to shine in his AHL sophomore season while scoring 3-3-6 against the Phantoms this season after nine combined goals against Lehigh Valley last year. 21-year-old fourth-rounder Sergei Murashov (10-2-0, 1.55, .943) is the best goaltender in the AHL posting ridiculous numbers. He has two shutouts with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as well as a shutout in the NHL for Pittsburgh. The Penguins allow just 2.30 goals per game, 4th in the AHL. Their 85.9% penalty kill rates 6th.

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Alex Bump 7-13-20

Anthony Richard 8-10-18

Lane Pederson 8-10-18

x - Denver Barkey 7-9-16

x - Carl Grundstrom 6-9-15

Christian Kyrou 4-10-14

Atlantic Division Standings:

1. W-B/Scranton 21-7-2 = 42

2. Providence 20-5-1 = 41

3. Charlotte 15-9-2 = 32

4. Lehigh Valley 14-11-3 = 31

5. Hershey 14-11-1 = 29

6. Springfield 9-11-6 = 24

6. Bridgeport 11-13-2 = 24

8. Hartford 9-13-5 = 23

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms return from the Holiday Break on Saturday, December 27 when they host the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affilate of the Florida Panthers.

Sunday, December 28 at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins includes Postgame Autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

Wednesday, December 31 at 3:05 p.m. we will be Glowing Into 2026 with Family-Friendly daytime New Year's Eve fun as the Phantoms take on the Hershey Bears to close out 2025.







