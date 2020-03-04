Anaheim Ducks Sign Bryce Kindopp to Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed free agent right wing Bryce Kindopp to a three-year entry-level contract.

Kindopp, 20 (6/14/99), has collected 108-86=194 points with a +66 rating and 86 penalty minutes (PIM) in 263 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Everett Silvertips. The 6-2, 205-pound forward ranks second in Silvertips franchise history in goals and eighth in points. Kindopp has helped Everett capture the WHL United States division title in each of his first three seasons with the club and has led the Silvertips to the top record in the division again this season.

A native of Lloydminister, AB, Kindopp has posted 38-33=71 points in 60 games with Everett this season. Kindopp currently leads the WHL in game-winning goals (11) and ranks third in goals, while leading the Silvertips in points and goals as well as ranking second in plus/minus (+29). Kindopp was named captain of the Silvertips prior to the 2019-20 regular season.

