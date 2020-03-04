Battle of Ontario Resumes Tonight in Belleville

The Marlies are set for a big divisional matchup tonight as the Battle of Ontario resumes in Belleville.

The Marlies recently took a 5-4 lead in the regular season series against the Senators, picking up back-to-back wins in a home and home last month. Toronto doubled up on Belleville 4-2 on Valentine's Day and then completed a dramatic overtime win the following day on home ice. Toronto battled back from a four goal deficit twice in that game before completing the comeback in overtime and winning 7-6.

On top of recent success over Belleville, the Marlies will also be looking to build off a big comeback win over Texas on Monday as they continue to fight their way back into playoff contention. The Marlies currently sit in seventh place in the North Division with 61 points, four points back from the fourth place Syracuse Crunch. Monday's win seemed to bring a renewed confidence to the team that they'll be looking to carry into tonight's game. "Obviously, a special game for us coming back here and getting those two points," said goaltender Joseph Woll following the game on Monday. "I think the guys really worked hard to earn that. I think we had spots in that game where we were really good and really turned it on in the third period so it was really nice to see us get rewarded for that kind of stuff."

The Senators remain one of the top teams in the league and continue to sit atop the North Division and Eastern Conference standings. They come into tonight's game riding a two-game win streak and have won six of their previous 10 contests. Josh Norris leads the way for the Senators with 58 points (30 goals, 28 assists) through 52 games. He sits fourth overall in league scoring.

It continues to be a tight playoff race in the North Division with both Binghamton (64 points) and Laval (62 points) battling for a postseason berth as well. The Marlies have a tough week of crucial games ahead against opponents they are chasing in the North Division standings. Following tonight's game, the Marlies will head home for back-to-back games against the Syracuse Crunch.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

28-24-3-2 Overall Record 37-17-4-1

5-4-0-0 Head To Head 4-4-1-0

1-0-0-0 Streak 2-0-0-0

195 Goals For 221

196 Goals Against 181

20.3% Power Play Percentage 19.1%

77.4% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.7%

K. Agostino (25) Leading Goal Scorer J. Norris (30)

K. Agostino (46) Leading Points Scorer J. Norris (58)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader J. Daccord (15)

F. Gustavsson (15)

