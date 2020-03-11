Admirals Top Rampage with Third Period Outburst
March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
Andreas Borgman of the San Antonio Rampage (right) throws a hit on Milwaukee Admirals defenseman Ben Harpur
(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)
MILWAUKEE, WI - A five-goal third period and 28 saves from goaltender Troy Grosenick on Wednesday led the Milwaukee Admirals (41-14-8) to a 6-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (24-25-12) at Panther Arena.
Joey LaLeggia scored the lone goal for the Rampage, while goaltender Adam Wilcox made 29 saves in a losing effort.
The Admirals led 1-0 at 8:08 of the third period when LaLeggia tallied his seventh goal of the season to even the score. With the Rampage on the power play, a failed clearing attempt was held at the right point by Mitch Reinke. Reinke fed LaLeggia at the top of the left circle for a wrist shot past Grosenick, LaLeggia's fourth goal against Milwaukee this season.
Just 1:37 after LaLeggia tied the score, Eeli Tolvanen restored Milwaukee's one-goal lead. Off a scramble at the side of the Rampage net, Anthony Richard stuffed the puck through the crease and out the other side. Tolvanen came from behind the net to collect the loose puck and score his 21st goal of the season, and eighth in the past 13 games.
Cole Schneider made it 3-1 Admirals at 12:28 of the third period. With Wilcox missing his stick and blocker, Tommy Novak drove the net and slid the puck on goal. Schneider found the rebound to score his 18th.
Just 1:28 later, Lukas Craggs threw a puck towards the net from the right circle that Mathieu Olivier redirected past Wilcox to make it 4-1, Olivier's 10th of the season.
Richard snapped a 20-game goal scoring drought at 16:21, scoring a shorthanded empty-net goal for his 14th of the year. It was the 12th shorthanded goal surrendered by San Antonio this season.
Michael McCarron would tack on one more for Milwaukee at 18:52, redirecting a Jeremy Davies point shot for his 15th of the year.
Daniel Carr opened the scoring at 1:34 of the second period, finishing a rebound for his 23rd goal and extending his points streak to five straight games.
Novak posted three assists for Milwaukee.
The five goals against in the third period were the most surrendered in a period by the Rampage this season, and their six goals against for the game matched a season-high.
The Rampage have lost four straight games and dropped back below the .500 mark. The Admirals will clinch a playoff spot Wednesday if both the Grand Rapids Griffins and Texas Stars lose in regulation.
The Rampage continue their road trip on Friday night at Allstate Arena when they take on the Chicago Wolves. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.
The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: LaLeggia (7)
Adam Wilcox: 29 saves on 34 shots
Power Play: 1-for-6
Penalty Kill: 3-for-4
THREE STARS:
1) Troy Grosenick -MIL
2) Tommy Novak -MIL
3) Anthony Richard - MIL
