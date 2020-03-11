Kings Agree to Terms with Forward Alex Turcotte on Entry-Level Contract

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have agreed to terms with forward Alex Turcotte on a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2020-21 season, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake. Turcotte will report to the Ontario Reign, the organization's American Hockey League affiliate, and is expected to practice with the team tomorrow at the Toyota Sports Performance Center.

Turcotte, the fifth overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, recently completed his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin (NCAA). The 19-year-old forward posted 26 points (9-17=26) in 29 games with the Badgers to rank third on the team in points (26) while also tying for third in both goals (9) and assists (17). His .897 points-per-game also ranked second on the Badgers and sixth among college freshmen nationwide.

Prior to joining Wisconsin, the native of Island Lake, Ill. played two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). The 5-11, 190-pound forward appeared in 95 games with USNTDP where he registered 125 points (45-80=125) between the Under-17 and Under-18 teams. In 2018-19, his 1.68 points-per-game ranked second among all skaters while his 80 career assists is tied for 10th in program history.

Internationally, Turcotte has represented Team USA on three separate occasions, playing in the IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship in 2018 and 2019 as well as the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2020. At the U-18 level, he helped bring home a silver medal in 2018 and a bronze medal in 2019 and tallied 14 points (6-8=14) in 14 games to tie for the 10th most career points by a U.S. player in tournament history. In his first World Junior Championship, Turcotte notched two points (0-2=2) in five games.

