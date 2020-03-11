Iowa Ends Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Grand Rapids
March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Iowa Wild (37-18-4-4; 82 pts.) tied the game late in the third period against the Grand Rapids Griffins (29-27-3-4; 65 pts.) but ultimately fell by a score of 4-1 Wednesday night.
Neither team scored through the first 20 minutes of play and heading into the second period, the score was tied 0-0 with Iowa owning a 7-6 shot advantage.
At 9:23 in the second period, Grand Rapids took a 1-0 lead as forward Eric Tangradi scored his ninth of the season. Defenseman Kyle Wood took a shot that was saved by goaltender Mat Robson (26 saves), but the rebound kicked out to Tangradi by the left post and he slipped the puck through Robson's five-hole for the score.
Heading into the third period, Iowa trailed 1-0 with Grand Rapids leading in shots 20-13.
Iowa knotted the game at 1-1 at 16:02 in the third period as forward Luke Johnson scored his 18th goal of the season and the 11th since Feb. 9. With the Wild on the power play, Iowa won a draw and defenseman Brennan Menell shuttled the puck to Johnson at the top of the left circle. The center then wristed a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Calvin Pickard (20 saves) for the score. Forward Sam Anas registered a helper on the play as well, becoming just the second player in team history to reach 50 assists in a single season.
The Wild were whistled for a pair of penalties at 17:33 and 18:20 in the final frame, giving the Griffins an extended 5-on-3 to close out the third period. On the two-man advantage, forward Matt Puempel beat Robson with a one-timer from the high slot to give the home team a 2-1 lead.
Grand Rapids then added two empty-net tallies by forward Givani Smith at 19:22 and 19:54 to give the Griffins a 4-1 victory. Final shot totals favored Grand Rapids 30-21. Iowa went 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Iowa closed out its six-game road trip with a 2-2-1-1 record, earning eight of a possible 12 points. Johnson's 11 goals since Feb. 9 are the most in the AHL and his 13 power-play goals this season rank second in the league.
The team returns home to Wells Fargo Arena Sunday afternoon to take on the San Antonio Rampage. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2020
- P-Bruins Set Franchise Record with 12th Consecutive Win - Providence Bruins
- Bellows, St. Denis each score twice and Gibson makes 44 saves on Wednesday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Iowa Ends Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Devils Roll By Amerks, 5-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Penguins Slide Past Phantoms with 2-1 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Streaming Providence Downs Pack, 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lyon Makes 33 Saves to Earn Point for Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Shutout in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Lorentz Leads Checkers to OT Win against Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Win Streak Snapped by Crunch - Utica Comets
- Monsters Gain Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Stars Recall Left Wing Joel Kiviranta from Texas - Texas Stars
- COVID-19 Statement from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland Monsters
- Kings Agree to Terms with Forward Alex Turcotte on Entry-Level Contract - Ontario Reign
- Statement from the Milwaukee Admirals Regarding Covid-19 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Statement from Pegula Sports & Entertainment - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Sign Notre Dame's Tory Dello to Amateur Tryout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Sign Huntebrinker to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Allstate Arena's Prevention Strategies with Regard to COVID-19 - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Top Rampage with Third Period Outburst - San Antonio Rampage
- Admirals Inch Closer to Playoffs with Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game 58 Preview: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Add Two Forwards to Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Coyotes Assign Ness to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Connor Bunnaman Recalled by Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Recall Eric Knodel from Reading; Friedman to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Rangers Recall Steven Fogarty from Hartford on an Emergency Basis - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the Hogs for the First-Ever Brew-Ha-Hogs Beer Sampling - Rockford IceHogs
- Sound Tigers Host Toronto Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, March 11 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Open Three Game Road Trip Tonight in Bridgeport - Toronto Marlies
- Stars Prevail in 5-4 Victory over Eagles - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners, Hill Blank San Diego, Further Division Lead And Win Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Cool Heat, 7-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hill, Tucson End Gulls' Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Drop Tuesday Tilt, 7-4, to San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Eagles Tripped up by Stars, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.