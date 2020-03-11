Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1
March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- After the Utica Comets opened scoring, the Syracuse Crunch had a two-goal second period and added an insurance marker in the third to take a 3-1 victory tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The win advances the Crunch to 30-23-4-5 on the season and 4-3-0-1 in the 12-game season series against the Comets.
Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 27 shots in net for the Crunch, while Michael DiPietro turned aside 23-of-26 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse went 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Utica was first on the board with a power-play goal 14:29 into the game. Nikolay Goldobin fired a left-wing shot that was tipped by Justin Bailey stationed at the post.
Syracuse evened the score 3:12 into the second stanza. Otto Somppi grabbed the loose puck along the end boards and spun it around for a centering pass that Dennis Yan cashed in on as he cut in front of the net. Tyler Bird tallied the secondary helper.
The Crunch took the lead off a shorthanded marker with 51 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Luke Witkowski picked off a pass in the neutral zone, deked around a defender and beat DiPietro glove side.
Syracuse added an insurance marker 16:39 into the third period. After Daniel Walcott won a race into the right corner, he centered a feed for Boris Katchouk to send top shelf. Peter Abbandonato earned a point on the goal.
The Crunch travel to Rochester to face the Americans this Friday at 7:05 p.m.
Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Luke Witkowski recorded his first career shorthanded goal tonight.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2020
- P-Bruins Set Franchise Record with 12th Consecutive Win - Providence Bruins
- Bellows, St. Denis each score twice and Gibson makes 44 saves on Wednesday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Iowa Ends Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Devils Roll By Amerks, 5-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Penguins Slide Past Phantoms with 2-1 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Streaming Providence Downs Pack, 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lyon Makes 33 Saves to Earn Point for Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Shutout in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Lorentz Leads Checkers to OT Win against Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Win Streak Snapped by Crunch - Utica Comets
- Monsters Gain Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Stars Recall Left Wing Joel Kiviranta from Texas - Texas Stars
- COVID-19 Statement from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland Monsters
- Kings Agree to Terms with Forward Alex Turcotte on Entry-Level Contract - Ontario Reign
- Statement from the Milwaukee Admirals Regarding Covid-19 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Statement from Pegula Sports & Entertainment - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Sign Notre Dame's Tory Dello to Amateur Tryout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Sign Huntebrinker to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Allstate Arena's Prevention Strategies with Regard to COVID-19 - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Top Rampage with Third Period Outburst - San Antonio Rampage
- Admirals Inch Closer to Playoffs with Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game 58 Preview: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Add Two Forwards to Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Coyotes Assign Ness to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Connor Bunnaman Recalled by Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Recall Eric Knodel from Reading; Friedman to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Rangers Recall Steven Fogarty from Hartford on an Emergency Basis - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the Hogs for the First-Ever Brew-Ha-Hogs Beer Sampling - Rockford IceHogs
- Sound Tigers Host Toronto Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, March 11 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Open Three Game Road Trip Tonight in Bridgeport - Toronto Marlies
- Stars Prevail in 5-4 Victory over Eagles - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners, Hill Blank San Diego, Further Division Lead And Win Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Cool Heat, 7-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hill, Tucson End Gulls' Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Drop Tuesday Tilt, 7-4, to San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Eagles Tripped up by Stars, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1
- Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1
- Crunch Weekly
- Crunch Down Marlies, 2-1
- Crunch Fall to Marlies, 5-2