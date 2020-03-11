Comets Win Streak Snapped by Crunch

March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - The Utica Comets jumped out to a 1-0 lead but surrendered three unanswered goals in a 3-1 defeat to the Syracuse Crunch Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Bailey got the Comets on the board at the 14:29 mark of the first, tapping in a back-door feed from Nikolay Goldobin on the power play.

Dennis Yan tied the game at one 3:12 into the second period. Luke Witkowski put Syracuse up 2-1 with a shorthanded goal after a Comets turnover with 51 seconds to go in the middle frame.

Boris Katchouk doubled the Crunch lead with 3:21 remaining in the third after a defensive breakdown left him open in front.

The Comets are back in action Friday night when they take on the Belleville Senators. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available at the Box Office, over the phone by calling (315) 790-9070, or online at www.empirestatetix.com. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.