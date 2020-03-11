Comets Win Streak Snapped by Crunch
March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets jumped out to a 1-0 lead but surrendered three unanswered goals in a 3-1 defeat to the Syracuse Crunch Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Bailey got the Comets on the board at the 14:29 mark of the first, tapping in a back-door feed from Nikolay Goldobin on the power play.
Dennis Yan tied the game at one 3:12 into the second period. Luke Witkowski put Syracuse up 2-1 with a shorthanded goal after a Comets turnover with 51 seconds to go in the middle frame.
Boris Katchouk doubled the Crunch lead with 3:21 remaining in the third after a defensive breakdown left him open in front.
The Comets are back in action Friday night when they take on the Belleville Senators. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available at the Box Office, over the phone by calling (315) 790-9070, or online at www.empirestatetix.com. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2020
- Bellows, St. Denis each score twice and Gibson makes 44 saves on Wednesday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Iowa Ends Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Devils Roll By Amerks, 5-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Penguins Slide Past Phantoms with 2-1 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Streaming Providence Downs Pack, 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lyon Makes 33 Saves to Earn Point for Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Shutout in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Lorentz Leads Checkers to OT Win against Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Win Streak Snapped by Crunch - Utica Comets
- Monsters Gain Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Stars Recall Left Wing Joel Kiviranta from Texas - Texas Stars
- COVID-19 Statement from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland Monsters
- Kings Agree to Terms with Forward Alex Turcotte on Entry-Level Contract - Ontario Reign
- Statement from the Milwaukee Admirals Regarding Covid-19 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Statement from Pegula Sports & Entertainment - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Sign Notre Dame's Tory Dello to Amateur Tryout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Sign Huntebrinker to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Allstate Arena's Prevention Strategies with Regard to COVID-19 - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Top Rampage with Third Period Outburst - San Antonio Rampage
- Admirals Inch Closer to Playoffs with Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game 58 Preview: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Add Two Forwards to Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Coyotes Assign Ness to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Connor Bunnaman Recalled by Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Recall Eric Knodel from Reading; Friedman to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Rangers Recall Steven Fogarty from Hartford on an Emergency Basis - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the Hogs for the First-Ever Brew-Ha-Hogs Beer Sampling - Rockford IceHogs
- Sound Tigers Host Toronto Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, March 11 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Open Three Game Road Trip Tonight in Bridgeport - Toronto Marlies
- Stars Prevail in 5-4 Victory over Eagles - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners, Hill Blank San Diego, Further Division Lead And Win Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Cool Heat, 7-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hill, Tucson End Gulls' Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Drop Tuesday Tilt, 7-4, to San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Eagles Tripped up by Stars, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.