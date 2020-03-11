Marlies Open Three Game Road Trip Tonight in Bridgeport

The Marlies are in Bridgeport, Connecticut tonight to kick off a three-game road trip.

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the Marlies will be looking to string together some wins on the road this week, in hopes of starting their ascent back into playoff contention. The Marlies have fallen to seventh place in the North Division, and the gap has widened as the Binghamton Devils continue to be red hot. Seven points now separate the Marlies (63 points) from the fourth place Devils (70 points), with the Syracuse Crunch (67 points) and Laval Rocket (66 points) and still very much in the mix. Points are crucial now as Marlies continue to fight for their postseason lives in a tight division race.

The Sound Tigers have had a tough season so far and currently sit in eighth place in the Atlantic Division and last place in the Eastern Conference. They have two wins in their previous five contests, both over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, who the Marlies are set to visit on Saturday. This is the first of two meetings between the Marlies and Sound Tigers this season; they'll meet again in Toronto for the Marlies final regular season game on April 11.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

29-26-3-2 Overall Record 22-33-5-2

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

0-1-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-0

205 Goals For 148

208 Goals Against 205

19.8% Power Play Percentage 11.4%

77.4% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.9%

K. Agostino (27) Leading Goal Scorer K. Bellows (20)

K. Agostino (49) Leading Points Scorer S. Aho (30)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader J. Coreau (10)

