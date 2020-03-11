Hill, Tucson End Gulls' Streak

San Diego was held scoreless for the second time this season in a 3-0 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Arena. Tucson goaltender Adin Hill stopped all 26 shots in his second shutout of the season. Kevin Boyle stopped 31-of-34 shots, ending his four-game win streak.

Despite the setback, the Gulls have recorded points in nine of their last 11 games (7-1-2-0), 16 of their last 19 games (12-2-4-0) and 25 of the last 32 (19-7-5-1).

San Diego will conclude its club-record long seven-game road trip and an eight-game season series vs. the Roadrunners tomorrow, Mar. 11 at Tucson Arena (7:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Chris Mueller

On the game

I thought the first half of the game we played very well. We had a lot of grade-A chances, played our system and didn't give them much. We ran into some undisciplined penalties and they're a good, skilled team on the power play. They get one on the power play to close out the second. It's kind of hard to catch up from there. The first 30 minutes of the game, I thought we controlled it and I thought we had great chances. Credit to their goalie, I thought he played well, but I think we can be happy with our game the first half. We just have to work on our discipline for sure.

On facing Tucson

That's a playoff team for sure and we're fighting for our playoff lives. They're a good team and we hope we could see them in the playoffs later on down the road. This is a huge two points tomorrow and both teams know that. They want first in the division and we want to secure our spot in. Two good hockey teams, which I thought played 30 minutes of really good hockey, but discipline got away from us.

On facing Tucson tomorrow

Focus on the first 30 minutes on what we did right. Like I said, we feel really good about it and we feel we played our game. We kind of took over the game until the discipline started. So focus on what we did right and obviously that will fit in the room. We addressed that already, penalties, discipline and staying off the referees because we can't control that. All we can control is how we played in that first 30 minutes and we have to bring that for 60 tomorrow.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the team's start

We liked the tempo of our first period, we liked that there was balance in the game both ways, we created some chances. Certainly a good start but it's all about points right now and with the way the scores finished around the league we felt like we missed an opportunity.

On what contributed to the strong start

I think our preparation was good. It starts in our dressing room, we've got great leadership and our players came to play. There was a tempo to the game that we felt that is a game we needed to play to have success against this team.

On facing Tucson tomorrow

I think we have to start and play with emotion, a controlled emotion is key for us. I think if we do that, that is important and I think we need everybody going. I don't know if we had the whole crew here tonight, and that doesn't mean playing on a physical side. I think we needed all of our components going to have success.

On Kevin Boyle

He did a heck of a job. Kev [Kevin Boyle] is getting an opportunity here to grab the reins and he certainly did a solid job for us tonight.

