Streaming Providence Downs Pack, 3-1

Hartford, CT - Paul Carey scored twice, and Jakub Zboril had a goal and an assist, Wednesday night at the XL Center, as the Providence Bruins extended a winning streak to 12 games with a 3-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Vitali Kravtsov scored the only goal for the Wolf Pack, who fell to 31-20-6-5 (73 pts.) on the season. Providence improved to 38-18-3-3 for 82 points and moved past idle Hershey and into first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Wolf Pack, who were missing regulars Vinni Lettieri, Matt Beleskey and Mason Geertsen due to AHL suspensions, Boo Nieves and Tim Gettinger due to injury and captain Steven Fogarty to recall to the parent New York Rangers, outshot the Bruins 20-15 in the first two periods, but were held to one shot on goal in the third.

"Providence is the hottest team in the league, to go in shorthanded wasn't ideal, but our veterans put in the efforts, and our new guys showed some promise," said Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch. "There's room to grow, but definitely a good start for them."

Carey scored first for Providence, netting his twenty-first goal of the year 15:34 into the first period off a point shot that just snuck past J-F Berube (21 saves). Steven Kampfer had the lone assist on the tally, and the goal would give Providence the lead into the first intermission.

Just 3:56 into the second, the Wolf Pack tied the game when Kravtsov deflected the puck into the net for his sixth goal of the year. Ryan Gropp and Danny O'Regan had the assists.

"That was a great play by Gropp and Vitali," said O'Regan of the goal, "I think (Nick) Ebert also made a good pinch to make that play possible, and then Vitali had a great finish."

Providence was able to regain the lead with 9:25 left in the middle frame. Zboril scored his third goal of the season, with assists from Peter Cehlarik and Ryan Fitzgerald.

The Bruins added to the lead near the end of the period, with Carey tipping in his second goal of the game with 2:08 left. Zach Senyshyn assisted on the goal.

Providence protected goaltender Dan Vladar (20 saves) well in a scoreless third period, outshooting the Wolf Pack 9-1.

"We've had success against them in the past," O'Regan said of the streaking Bruins. "We just have to get some chemistry going and get back to doing what we were doing when we were winning."

Knoblauch added, "Some practice will help the guys get more familiar with each other. It was a good game considering the circumstances."

Providence Bruins 3 at Hartford Wolf Pack 1

Wednesday - XL Center

Providence 1 2 0 - 3

Hartford 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Providence, Carey 21 (Kampfer), 15:34. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-2, Hartford, Kravtsov 6 (Gropp, O'Regan), 3:56. 3, Providence, Zboril 3 (Cehlarik, Fitzgerald), 10:35. 4, Providence, Carey 22 (Senyshyn, Zboril), 17:52. Penalties-Crawley Hfd (interference), 5:36.

3rd Period- No Scoring. Penalties-Bleackley Hfd (elbowing), 7:25; Petrovic Pro (high-sticking), 10:08; Gaunce Pro (hooking), 19:15.

Shots on Goal-Providence 8-7-9-24. Hartford 10-10-1-21.

Power Play Opportunities-Providence 0 / 2; Hartford 0 / 2.

Goalies-Providence, Vladar 14-7-1 (21 shots-20 saves). Hartford, Berube 13-17-4 (24 shots-21 saves).

A-2,594

Referees-Mitch Dunning (43), Dan Kelly (45).

Linesmen-Kyle Richetelle (47), Robert St. Lawrence (10).

