Dallas Stars Recall Left Wing Joel Kiviranta from Texas
March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled left wing Joel Kiviranta from the Texas Stars.
Kiviranta, 23, has recorded one goal (1-01) with 13 shots and an average time on ice per game of 10:39 in 11 NHL games with Dallas this season. The winger has also skated in 48 AHL contests with Texas in 2019-20 and has registered 23 points (12-1123). Kiviranta ranks fourth on Texas with 12 goals this season, while he's tied for second on the team with three game-winning goals.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Vantaa, Finland was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent on May 31, 2019.
Texas looks to extend their win streak to four games as they rematch Colorado tonight at Budweiser Events Center. The team then heads to Tucson, Arizona for a pair of weekend games against the Roadrunners.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta
(Mollie Kendall)
