Statement from the Milwaukee Admirals Regarding Covid-19
March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals released the following statement today regarding the current Covid-19 pandemic:
"Our number one concern is the safety and health of our employees, players and fans. We continue to monitor all information and guidance provided by federal, state, and local health departments and have been in constant communication with the American Hockey League.
Our two home games at Panther Arena scheduled for this Friday and Saturday nights will go on as scheduled with our great fans in attendance.
Our landlord, the Wisconsin Center District (WCD), has doubled the hand sanitizing stations across their facilities, ensuring they are available at all public entrances and restrooms. Their cleaning staff is rigorously disinfecting all hard surfaces before, during and after events on all three shifts, using a CDC grade disinfectant, disposable paper towel and gloves for each cleaning.
We encourage guests and staff alike to be diligent in their hand washing and work station sanitation and also recommend that staff and fans stay home if they do not feel well.
We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary."
