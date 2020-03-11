Statement from Pegula Sports & Entertainment

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- With the COVID-19 situation continuing to unfold, we want to ensure our fans, staff and players that their safety is our top priority.

We continue to monitor all information provided by federal, state and local health departments regarding COVID-19, and remain in contact with all pertinent leagues.

Together, with our food service partner, Delaware North, we are taking all necessary actions advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees.

We encourage all of our fans to take the proper precautions prescribed by the CDC. We will continue to make updates as necessary.

