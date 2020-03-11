Griffins Sign Notre Dame's Tory Dello to Amateur Tryout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed defenseman Tory Dello to an amateur tryout.

ï»¿Dello, 23, has spent the last four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where he totaled 40 points (7-33-40), a plus-19 rating and 133 penalty minutes in 154 games. During his senior year, when he served as an alternate captain, the 6-foot, 199-pound blueliner set a career high with three goals while tying a career best with 13 points in 37 appearances. Dello helped the Fighting Irish reach back-to-back Frozen Fours during his first two years on campus, including finishing as national runners-up in 2017-18, and claim consecutive Big Ten Tournament titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Prior to college, Dello skated in regular season 152 games for the USHL's Tri-City Storm from 2012-16 and tallied 36 points (7-29-36) and 186 PIM. He captained the Storm to their first Clark Cup Championship in 2015-16 after recording 12 points (3-9-12) in 50 regular season contests and tying for the team lead among defensemen with five points (2-3-5) in 11 postseason games. Dello was selected as the USHL's Curt Hammer Award winner in 2016, which is presented annually to recognize the player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills, leadership, pride and determination. He also suited up for Team West in the 2015 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

A native of Crystal Lake, Ill., Dello captained Team USA to a gold medal at the 2013 Five Nations Tournament and helped the Americans claim the bronze medal at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament as an alternate captain.

The Griffins (28-27-3-4) will continue their four-game homestand today against Iowa at 7 p.m.

