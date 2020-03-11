Monsters Gain Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Checkers

Cleveland Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks

CHARLOTTE, NC - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday evening at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-31-5-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 55 points.

Following a scoreless first period, Lindsay Sparks notched a tally at 7:42 of the middle frame with helpers from Brett Gallant and Adam Clendening giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes. Charlotte's Steven Lorentz tied the game with a marker at 3:39 of the third period, but Trey Fix-Wolansky responded with a goal at 8:21 off feeds from Marko Dano and Sam Vigneault to regain the lead. The Checkers tied the game at 14:26 after Jake Bean recorded a marker forcing overtime and secured the win following Lorentz's power-play goal at 2:45 of the extra frame.

Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 30 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 28 shots in victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 0 - 2

CHA 0 0 2 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 0/5 4/4 10 min / 5 inf

CHA 33 0/4 5/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks OT 30 3 9-8-3

CHA Nedeljkovic W 28 2 16-10-2

Cleveland Record: 24-31-5-2, 8th North Division

Charlotte Record: 34-22-5-0, 4th Atlantic Division

