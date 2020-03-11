Devils Roll By Amerks, 5-2

Binghamton Devils right wing Marian Studenic vs. the Rochester Americans

ROCHESTER - Egor Sharangovich scored twice as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Rochester Americans on the road Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena, 5-2. The win was Binghamton's seventh in a row.

After no scoring in the first, Egor Sharangovich scored on a rebound just 4:42 into the second period to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. Marian Studenic was denied by goaltender Jonas Johansson, however, Sharangovich found the loose puck and fired home his ninth of the year. Assists were credited to Studenic and Chris Conner.

Binghamton took a two-goal lead seven minutes into the second. Brandon Baddock's shot was stopped and went right to Nathan Bastian who immediately sent in his 16th of the year. Baddock and Ryan Schmelzer collected the assists and the Devils took a 2-0 lead.

Late in the second, Taylor Leier netted a power-play goal to split the Devils lead in half, 2-1. Casey Mittelstadt played a give-and-go back to Leier at the top of the circles and he lifted a slap shot over the shoulder of goaltender Zane McIntyre with 1:47 left in the frame. Assists were given to Mittelstadt and Jacob Bryson and the Devils took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

On the penalty kill, Sharangovich fired a shot from the left circle over the left shoulder of Johansson to give the Devils a 3-1 lead. The goal was Sharangovich's second of the night and 10th of the year, unassisted, at 3:28 of the final period.

Rochester came right back on the power play to pull within one. Remi Elie's shot trickled into the net to decrease Binghamton's lead, 3-2. The goal was Elie's eighth of the year with assists from Jacob Bryson and Scott Wilson at 5:01 of the third.

Just 1:07 later, Sharangovich set up Marian Studenic and he sent a wrist shot by Johansson to give the Devils another two-goal lead, 4-2. The goal was Studenic's ninth of the year from Sharangovich and Jeremy Groleau.

Julian Melchiori added an empty netter at 17:16 to secure a 5-2 win. McIntyre won his fourth in a row with the Devils, stopping 31 of 33 and Johansson was credited with the loss, denying 24.

