Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, March 11

March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will hope to get back into the win column tonight as they cross into Quebec to visit the Laval Rocket.

The Senators (38-19-4-1) have lost two straight after back-to-back defeats against Rochester but maintain a six point lead on the Amerks for top place in the North Division.

The Rocket (29-24-5-3) trail Binghamton by four points for the final playoff spot in the North with 15 games to play in the regular season.

The Sens hold an 23-4-3-0 road record while Laval is 16-9-2-2 at Place Bell.

Roster notes

The Sens will have at least Filip Gustavsson back tonight in goal as he was reassigned by Ottawa Sunday.

Alex Dubeau remains with the Sens as Joey Daccord continues to recover from injury but signs to point to Gustavsson getting the nod tonight.

JC Beaudin, Erik Brannstrom, Logan Brown, Frank Corrado, Jonathan Davidsson and Morgan Klimchuk are out for Belleville.

Previous history

The Sens are 6-1-0-1 against the Rocket this season but dropped their last meeting 4-1 on Feb. 26. The Sens are 3-0 in Laval this season.

Who to watch

Drake Batherson is riding a five-game point streak where he has eight points over that time frame. He has 16 goals and 54 points in 43 games this season.

Jake Lucchini is coming off of a two-goal effort last time out. In his seven games with Laval since being acquired from Pittsburgh he has four points.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV and RDS. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

