Penguins Slide Past Phantoms with 2-1 OT Win

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in overtime, 2-1, on Wednesday night at PPL Center.

Riley Barber and Phil Varone linked up for the overtime-winner 55 seconds into the extra frame, propelling Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (29-26-3-5) to victory in a game that was almost stolen by the opposing goaltender.

Alex Lyon shined in net for Lehigh Valley late in the first period, turning aside a number of great scoring chances for the Penguins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's best look arrived with 5.2 seconds left in the frame, but Barber's rebound attempt was robbed by Lyon.

The Penguins came out with a furious start to the second period, out-shooting the Phantoms, 9-1, in the first five minutes of the frame. However, Lyon rebuffed them at every turn.

Kevin Roy broke through for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 15:20 of the second stanza, ripping a shot from the high slot through traffic and to the back of the net.

Lehigh Valley evened the scales, 1-1, with a tip-in by Kurtis Gabriel 13 minutes into the third period.

Early in the overtime, Varone raced back into the Penguins' zone to break up a Phantoms scoring chance. He then took the puck, charged up ice, walked to the front of the Phantoms' net, but delivered a slick pass to Barber who nailed the one-timer.

Lyon finished the game with 33 saves for Lehigh Valley, while Dustin Tokarski notched 24 stops in the victory.

