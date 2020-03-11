Colorado Eagles Tripped up by Stars, 5-4

March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the second period to tie the game at 4-4 but surrendered the game-winning goal early in the third, as the Eagles fell to the Texas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday. Forwards Julien Nantel and Colin Campbell each netted a pair of goals in the loss. Colorado outshot Texas 47-23 in the contest, including 21 shots in the second period alone.

The Eagles found the scoreboard first when Campbell deflected a shot from the point past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger to give Colorado a 1-0 advantage at the 11:35 mark of the first period.

The lead would be short-lived, as just 17 seconds later a turnover behind the Eagles net would set up Texas forward Oula Palve to light the lamp from the top of the crease and tie the game at 1-1. The Stars would then hop into the driver's seat 60 seconds later when defenseman Jerad Rosburg buried a shot from the blue line to give Texas a 2-1 edge with 7:08 remaining in the opening frame.

Still trailing 2-1 as the two teams hit the ice for the second period, Colorado would watch the hole grow deeper when Stars defenseman Gavin Bayreuther fired a shot from the blueline that would elude Eagles goalie Hunter Miska and put Texas up, 3-1 at the 5:08 mark of the period.

The Stars would strike again less than two minutes later when a Texas power play set up forward Joel L'Esperance to tap a one-timer from the right-wing circle into the back of the net. The tally was L'Esperance's 24th goal of the season and extended the Stars advantage to 4-1 with 12:54 remaining in the second stanza.

As the period progressed, the momentum inside the Budweiser Events Center would begin to shift dramatically. The rally began when Nantel tracked down a loose puck in the low slot and stuffed it home to trim the deficit to 4-2 at the 14:56 mark. Colorado would take another bite out of Texas' advantage less than 90 seconds later when Campbell settled a puck on top of the crease and flipped it home to make it a 4-3 Stars lead. Just 36 seconds later, Nantel would fly down the left-wing boards before blistering a shot from the circle past Oettinger to tie the game at 4-4 with 3:05 left to play in the middle frame.

With the contest still knotted at 4-4 after 40 minutes of play, Texas would reclaim the lead when forward Rhett Gardner deflected a shot past Miska to give the Stars a 5-4 edge at the 1:57 mark of the third period. The Eagles would stage a relentless attack through the duration of the final frame, outshooting the Stars 17-2 in the final 20 minutes of action. However, Oettinger would stand tall to secure the 5-4 victory for Texas.

Colorado finished the night going-0-for-3 on the power play, while the Stars scored a goal on their only opportunity on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Texas Stars on Wednesday, March 11th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.