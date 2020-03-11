Admirals Sign Huntebrinker to AHL Deal
March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Michael Huntebrinker to an AHL contract for the remainder of this season and the 2020-21 campaign.
A native of Chesterfield, MO, Huntebrinker is averaging over a point per game this season with ECHL Florida, tallying 20 goals and adding 24 assists for 44 points in 43 contests. He has notched 131 points (58g-74a) in 192 games in the ECHL and in 22 career AHL contests he has scored a pair of goals and added eight penalty minutes.
Huntebrinker was in training camp with the Admirals this past season and scored four goals and added two assists in a pair of pre-season games.
The Admirals continue their three-game homestand when they play host the Manitoba Moose for a pair of games this weekend, beginning Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
