Coyotes Assign Ness to Tucson

March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned defenseman Aaron Ness to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Ness has recorded one assist in 24 games with the Coyotes this season. He has also collected 2-6-8 with 14 PIM in 17 games with the Roadrunners.

The 29-year-old native of Roseau, MN has totaled 1-6-7 and 22 PIM in 71 career NHL games with the Coyotes, Washington Capitals and N.Y. Islanders.

Ness was originally drafted by the Islanders in the second round (40th overall) in the 2008 Entry Draft.

