Crunch Roll Past Comets, 3-1

March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- After the Utica Comets opened scoring, the Syracuse Crunch had a two-goal second period and added an insurance marker in the third to take a 3-1 victory tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The win advances the Crunch to 30-23-4-5 on the season and 4-3-0-1 in the 12-game season series against the Comets.

Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 27 shots in net for the Crunch, while Michael DiPietro turned aside 23-of-26 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse went 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Utica was first on the board with a power-play goal 14:29 into the game. Nikolay Goldobin fired a left-wing shot that was tipped by Justin Bailey stationed at the post.

Syracuse evened the score 3:12 into the second stanza. Otto Somppi grabbed the loose puck along the end boards and spun it around for a centering pass that Dennis Yan cashed in on as he cut in front of the net. Tyler Bird tallied the secondary helper.

The Crunch took the lead off a shorthanded marker with 51 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Luke Witkowski picked off a pass in the neutral zone, deked around a defender and beat DiPietro glove side.

Syracuse added an insurance marker 16:39 into the third period. After Daniel Walcott won a race into the right corner, he centered a feed for Boris Katchouk to send top shelf. Peter Abbandonato earned a point on the goal.

The Crunch travel to Rochester to face the Americans this Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Luke Witkowski recorded his first career shorthanded goal tonight.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.