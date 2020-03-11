Barracuda Cool Heat, 7-4

The San Jose Barracuda (21-27-5-2) kicked off a three-game road trip in Stockton on Tuesday and picked up a 7-4 win over the Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) (30-17-4-4). The victory was the Barracuda's first this season over the Heat and extended the team's point-streak to a season-long six games.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (12-16-5) earned the win by making 22 saves on 26 shots

Artyom Zagidulin (16-7-4) took the loss in relief, allowing three goals on 19 shots in 34 minutes and 36 seconds of work

Jon Gillies (14-10-4) began the game for the Heat, lasting 25 minutes and 10 second, allowing four goals on 12 shots

Lukas Radil (5, 6) collected his first two-goal, four-point effort of his career in the win

Jonny Brodzinski (14) netted the GWG, giving him six goals over his last five games and extended his point streak to five games (six goals, one assist)

Danil Yurtaykin (2) netted his first goal since November and finished with a career-high three points (one goal, two assists)

Jayden Halbgewachs (19) scored the Barracuda's seventh goal of the game in the third, and now leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points

Max Letunov picked up a pair of assists, becoming the first Barracuda player to reach 40 points this season (12 goals, 28 assists)

Keaton Middleton (4) recorded a goal and assist for his first multi-point game of the year

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Stockton 2 2 0 4

San Jose 1 4 2 7

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Stockton 26 1 3 6

San Jose 31 0 3 6

