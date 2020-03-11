Barracuda Cool Heat, 7-4
March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (21-27-5-2) kicked off a three-game road trip in Stockton on Tuesday and picked up a 7-4 win over the Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) (30-17-4-4). The victory was the Barracuda's first this season over the Heat and extended the team's point-streak to a season-long six games.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (12-16-5) earned the win by making 22 saves on 26 shots
Artyom Zagidulin (16-7-4) took the loss in relief, allowing three goals on 19 shots in 34 minutes and 36 seconds of work
Jon Gillies (14-10-4) began the game for the Heat, lasting 25 minutes and 10 second, allowing four goals on 12 shots
Lukas Radil (5, 6) collected his first two-goal, four-point effort of his career in the win
Jonny Brodzinski (14) netted the GWG, giving him six goals over his last five games and extended his point streak to five games (six goals, one assist)
Danil Yurtaykin (2) netted his first goal since November and finished with a career-high three points (one goal, two assists)
Jayden Halbgewachs (19) scored the Barracuda's seventh goal of the game in the third, and now leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points
Max Letunov picked up a pair of assists, becoming the first Barracuda player to reach 40 points this season (12 goals, 28 assists)
Keaton Middleton (4) recorded a goal and assist for his first multi-point game of the year
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Stockton 2 2 0 4
San Jose 1 4 2 7
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Stockton 26 1 3 6
San Jose 31 0 3 6
