Bellows, St. Denis each score twice and Gibson makes 44 saves on Wednesday

March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Kieffer Bellows and Travis St. Denis each scored twice on Wednesday to help the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (23-33-5-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earn a 4-1 win against the Toronto Marlies at Webster Bank Arena. Christopher Gibson also tied a season high with 44 saves to backstop the win, Bridgeport's second in a row.

The Sound Tigers snapped a five-game slide at Webster Bank Arena as it opened a five-game homestand that runs through Saturday, March 21.

Following a scoreless deadlock more than 16 minutes into the contest, Bridgeport struck first with 3:23 left on the clock in the opening frame. The Sound Tigers charged ahead with an odd-man rush through center, which all started with Grant Hutton's shot block in the defensive zone. Simon Holmstrom collected a pass and fed the puck to the right circle where St. Denis blasted home a one-timer for his first of two goals in the game. It was also the first of two assists on the night for Holmstrom.

Bridgeport began the second period killing off a delay-of-game penalty that occurred late in the first, and then picked up where it left off offensively. Bellows scored twice in the span of 2:42 to push his season total to a team-leading 22 goals. Oliver Wahlstrom camped out in the right corner and dished a pass to the front of the net where Bellows forced it back door to make it 2-0. Wahlstrom increased his point streak to four games (2g, 2a).

Bellows followed with a shorthanded goal at 8:44 of the second period in the wake of a penalty to Nic Pierog for high sticking. Colin McDonald joined Bellows on a two-on-one rush in transition but Bellows, carrying the puck down the left wing, called his own number and ripped a shot blocker side on goalie Joseph Woll to make it 3-0. Bellows has seven goals in his last nine games.

The Marlies got on the board for the first time early in the third period. A rebound came loose in front of the net and Garrett Wilson swept it past Christopher Gibson for his 10th goal of the season at 3:37.

Toronto continued with immense pressure in the third and outshot Bridgeport 25-6 in the frame, but Gibson remained a brick wall and St. Denis finished the night with an empty-net tally in the final three minutes for his 13th goal of the season.

The Sound Tigers finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the kill. Gibson (10-8-5) made 44 saves, while Woll (11-16-3) had 20 stops.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to Webster Bank Arena on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Toronto Marlies. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.