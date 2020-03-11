Heat Drop Tuesday Tilt, 7-4, to San Jose

March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Buddy Robinson netted a pair of goals and Martin Pospisil recorded his second multi-point game, but the Stockton Heat dropped a wild Tuesday contest by a 7-4 final score to the San Jose Barracuda at Stockton Arena. Robinson lit the lamp with his first score of the game just 46 seconds into the action and the home team owned a 2-1 edge after the first as Martin Pospisil netted his third pro goal, second-straight game lighting the lamp, in the final minute of the first to break a tie. A back-and-forth second period featured six goals, two for the Heat from Robinson and Byron Froese, and four for the Barracuda who seized a 5-4 edge through two. San Jose then put the game away late in the third with a pair of strikes in a 13-second span. It was the first win in 10 tries for San Jose over Stockton this season.

GOALIES

W: Josef Korenar (26 shots, 22 saves)

L: Artyom Zagidulin (19 shots, 16 saves)

ND: Jon Gillies (12 shots, 8 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Lukas Radil (2g,1a), Second - Danil Yurtaykin (1g,2a), Third - Buddy Robinson (2g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 26, SJ - 31

Power Plays: STK - 1-3, SJ - 0-3

- Martin Pospisil (1g,1a) recorded his second professional multi-point game (last Feb. 21 vs. Tucson). He has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his pro career.

- Adam Ruzicka has an assist on all three of Pospisil's goals.

- Buddy Robinson recorded his second multi-goal of the season, first since October 26 against Bakersfield.

- Byron Froese netted his 19th goal of the season, tying him with Luke Philp for the team lead.

- Rob Hamilton recorded his third multi-point game of the season.

- The Heat are now 9-1-0-0 on the year against the Barracuda.

UP NEXT

The Heat will host the second-place Colorado Eagles for a pair of contests this weekend at Stockton Arena, including Green Night presented by Covanta Energy on Saturday at 6 p.m. followed by a Sunday, 5 p.m. showdown.

