Heat Force Series Back to Chicago with Overtime Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Connor Mackey's first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs lifted to the Stockton Heat to their second overtime win in as many nights, a 3-2 decision to bring the Western Conference Finals back to Chicago.

With the win, the Heat have trimmed the series deficit to 3-2 against the Wolves heading into Game Six.

For the fifth time in five games the Wolves struck first, Spencer Smallman netting a shorthanded goal to take the lead 3:28 into the second period. Walker Duehr answered late in the stanza, redirecting a Nick DeSimone shot past Alex Lyon to even the game through 40 minutes of play.

The Heat then took the lead early in the third, Jakob Pelletier's first point of the series coming on a goal from a loose puck in front to give Stockton a 2-1 edge 3:27 into the third. Chicago evened the score near the midway point of the period, Richard Panik knotting the game at two to force overtime.

Mackey's game-winner came 14:27 into the added time, collecting a feed in the slot from Byron Froese and lighting the lamp to seal the victory.

NOTABLE

Chicago's shorthanded goal in the second period was the first conceded by the Heat in the playoffs.

Walker Duehr's game-tying goal in the second was his fifth marker of the postseason, second-most on the team behind only Justin Kirkland.

Jakob Pelletier's go-ahead goal in the third period was his first point of the series.

Connor Mackey's game-winning, overtime goal was his second game-winning score since the start of the season, previously claiming the winner on January 9.

After losing the first two OT games of the playoffs, the Heat have won two straight.

The team with the lead at the halfway point of regulation is now 0-4 in the series, with Game Three being tied 0-0 after 30 minutes.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-6

STK PK - 5-for-6

THREE STARS

First - Connor Mackey (1g,1a)

Second - Jakob Pelletier (1g)

Third - Walker Duehr (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (37 saves on 39 shots faced)

L - Alex Lyon (32 saves on 35 shots faced)

UP NEXT

Game Six will take place Tuesday at Chicago, a 5 p.m. PT puck drop.

