Stockton's Season Comes to a Close Tuesday in Chicago
June 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Stockton Heat's record-breaking season came to a close Tuesday with a 3-0 loss at Chicago, the Wolves taking the Western Conference Finals by a count of 4-2.
The teams played to a 0-0 stalemate through nearly two and a half periods of play, Ivan Lodnia breaking the seal with a score 8:35 into the final period. Andrew Poturalski then doubled the home team's edge with 1:20 to play, finding the back of the net on a breakaway, and Josh Leivo capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minute.
Heat goalie Dustin Wolf was strong with 35 saves on 37 shots faced in the game, while Pyotr Kochetkov earned a shutout with 28 stops on 28 pucks that came his way.
NOTABLE
Chicago scored first in all six games of the series.
The Heat finish the postseason with a record of 8-5. They were the 20th team in AHL history to force a sixth game after trailing 3-0 in a best-of-seven.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-for-5
STK PK - 3-for-3
THREE STARS
First - Pyotr Kochetkov (28 svs)
Second - Ivan Lodnia (1g)
Third - Andrew Poturalski (1g)
GOALIES
W - Pyotr Kochetkov (28 saves on 28 shots faced)
L - Dustin Wolf (35 saves on 37 shots faced)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2022
- Wolves Beat the Heat to Reach the Finals - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton's Season Comes to a Close Tuesday in Chicago - Stockton Heat
- Chicago Wolves Advance to Calder Cup Finals - Chicago Wolves
- 2022 Calder Cup Finals to Begin Sunday in Chicago - AHL
- Morning Skate: June 14 at Chicago - Stockton Heat
- Injury Derails Strong Season for Grigori Denisenko - Charlotte Checkers
- Dallas Stars Sign Karlstrom to a One-Year Contract Extension - Texas Stars
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Anton Levtchi - Charlotte Checkers
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Partnership with Mad River Brewing - San Jose Barracuda
- 2022 Street Hockey Tour Starts Thursday - Bridgeport Islanders
- LA Kings Sign Forward T.J. Tynan to Two-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce First-Ever Outdoor Street Hockey Festival in August - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Alejandra Trujillo to Paint Roadrunners Inspired Mural at Boys & Girls Clubs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stockton Heat Game Day: June 14 at Chicago - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack and Forward Easton Brodzinski Agree to Terms on a One-Year AHL Contract - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.