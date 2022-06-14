Stockton's Season Comes to a Close Tuesday in Chicago

June 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Stockton Heat's record-breaking season came to a close Tuesday with a 3-0 loss at Chicago, the Wolves taking the Western Conference Finals by a count of 4-2.

The teams played to a 0-0 stalemate through nearly two and a half periods of play, Ivan Lodnia breaking the seal with a score 8:35 into the final period. Andrew Poturalski then doubled the home team's edge with 1:20 to play, finding the back of the net on a breakaway, and Josh Leivo capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Heat goalie Dustin Wolf was strong with 35 saves on 37 shots faced in the game, while Pyotr Kochetkov earned a shutout with 28 stops on 28 pucks that came his way.

NOTABLE

Chicago scored first in all six games of the series.

The Heat finish the postseason with a record of 8-5. They were the 20th team in AHL history to force a sixth game after trailing 3-0 in a best-of-seven.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-5

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Pyotr Kochetkov (28 svs)

Second - Ivan Lodnia (1g)

Third - Andrew Poturalski (1g)

GOALIES

W - Pyotr Kochetkov (28 saves on 28 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (35 saves on 37 shots faced)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.