LA Kings Sign Forward T.J. Tynan to Two-Year Contract Extension

June 14, 2022







LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed forward T.J. Tynan to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $787,500 through the 2023-24 season.

This past season, Tynan became just the fifth player in AHL league history to win back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards and the first to do so since Paul Gardner in 1985-86. In 62 games for the Ontario Reign, Tynan registered 98 points (14-84=98) and posted an average of 1.58 points-per-game, which is the highest of any skater over a full AHL season in the last 15 seasons. His 84 assists also tied for third-most in a single AHL season.

The 5-8, 165-pound forward went scoreless in two appearances with the Kings this season. Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round (66th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, the 29-year-old forward has played in 21 career NHL contests with the Kings, Colorado Avalanche and Blue Jackets.

Since making his professional debut in 2013-14, Tynan has been the AHL's leading scorer after amassing 446 points (85-361=446) in 498 AHL games with the Reign, Colorado Eagles, Chicago Wolves, Cleveland/Lake Erie Monsters, and Springfield Falcons. Twice, he has led the AHL in assists after compiling 84 assists this year and a league-leading 59 assists in 2018-19. The three-time AHL All-Star won a Calder Cup with the Monsters in 2016, contributing six points (1-5=6) in 17 games during the team's playoff run.

Internationally, the Orland Park, Ill. native has represented the United States twice, most recently at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship where he ranked second on Team USA with five assists in six appearances. He also skated for the United States at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying four points (1-3=4) in six outings.

A product of the University of Notre Dame, Tynan posted 161 points (54-107) in 164 appearances through four seasons for the Fighting Irish. In that span, he was named the NCAA Tim Taylor Award (top collegiate rookie), CCHA Rookie of the Year, CCHA First All-Star Team, and in 2012-13 he helped the program capture the CCHA Championship while earning Tournament MVP honors.

