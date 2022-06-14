Panthers Agree to Terms with Anton Levtchi

The Panthers have added Finland's top scorer to the organization, agreeing to terms with Anton Levtchi on a one-year, entry-level contract.

Levtchi, 26, racked up 61 points (26g, 35a) in 55 games for Tappara Tampere of SM-Liiga this past season - leading the league in scoring, earning MVP honors and capturing a league championship.

A native of Varkaus, Finland, Letvchi has spent the entirety of his pro career in his home country - totaling 176 points (59g, 117a) in 252 career Liiga games.

