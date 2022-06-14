Hartford Wolf Pack Announce First-Ever Outdoor Street Hockey Festival in August

A competitive, open three-on-three outdoor street hockey tournament, featuring customized rinks with dasher boards and nets, live music, food trucks, pop-up-bars, and fun and games, is coming to East Hartford.

The Hartford Wolf Pack present Hartford HockeyFest 2022, in partnership with OVG360, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT, on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.

HockeyFest, the world's largest street hockey festival, features a two-day street hockey tournament with live music, food trucks, skill games including hardest shot, mini-stick rinks, shooting accuracy and more. HockeyFest is for competitors and spectators with plenty of fun, food, drinks, and, of course, street hockey.

"HockeyFest is the Lollapalooza of Street Hockey" - Barstool Sports.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Wolf Pack and OVG360 in East Hartford," said Brad Jones, President, HockeyFest/Game On. We look forward to an amazing, fun-filled weekend of hockey, music, food, and games at Rentschler Field. We look forward to working with OVG360 and their many other properties across North America as we grow HockeyFest and bring our brand to new markets."

"We are excited to partner with HockeyFest Game On to bring this unique street hockey tournament to East Hartford. The festival style atmosphere of street hockey, food vendors and interactive games will be a fun experience for hockey fans of all ages," said OVG360's Ben Weiss, General Manager of the XL Center, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, Hartford Wolf Pack Business Operations.

As a Premier Partner sponsor of HockeyFest 2022, the owner of Hockey1 I South Windsor Arena, Andrew Petrin said, "We are very excited to partner with such a great hockey event for our local communities, we are looking forward to a wonderful weekend!"

The two-day round-robin tournament consists of individual teams of seven competing based on age and skill level in three-on-three on half-size standard hockey rinks. Each age classification will be broken out into boys/men and girls/women brackets. Each of those brackets will be further divided into competitive vs recreation groupings:

Youth:

Mite - Birth year 2013-younger

Squirt - Birth year 2012-2011

Peewee - Birth year 2010-2009

Bantam - Birth year 2008-2007

Midget - Birth year 2006-2003

Adult:

Men's Recreational

Men's Intermediate

Men's Competitive

Women's

Co-ed

Registration is $450/team and available at HARTFORDWOLFPACK.COM/HOCKEYFEST. Additionally, sponsorship packages are available by calling (860) 722-9637.

About HockeyFest Game On!

Established in 2018, HockeyFest has become the fastest growing street hockey festival in North America. Combining the sport of hockey, the integration of real rink boards and the support of official referees with a music festival atmosphere. Each game is played on a fifty percent to scale NHL sized patented rink board system. HockeyFest has produced street hockey tournaments and fan fest events for several NHL teams as well as produces the Chiclets Cup for Barstool Sports.

