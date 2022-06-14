2022 Calder Cup Finals to Begin Sunday in Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the 2022 Calder Cup Finals.

The Chicago Wolves captured the Robert W. Clarke Trophy as Western Conference champions on Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over the Stockton Heat, winning the Western Conference Finals four games to two. The Wolves, top affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, will be making their fifth appearance in the Calder Cup Finals since joining the AHL in 2001-02.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Springfield Thunderbirds will host the Laval Rocket in Game 7 on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to face Chicago. The Thunderbirds are the top affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues; the Rocket are the top affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, in Game 6 on Monday and Game 7 (if necessary) on Wednesday.

The 2022 Calder Cup Finals will get underway next Sunday and Monday, June 19 and 20, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. The Eastern Conference champion will host the middle three games beginning June 22.

2022 Calder Cup Finals

Chicago Wolves vs. Springfield/Laval winner

Game 1 - Sun., June 19 - SPR/LAV winner at Chicago, 4:00

Game 2 - Mon., June 20 - SPR/LAV winner at Chicago, 8:00

Game 3 - Wed., June 22 - Chicago at SPR/LAV winner, TBD

Game 4 - Fri., June 24 - Chicago at SPR/LAV winner, TBD

*Game 5 - Sat., June 25 - Chicago at SPR/LAV winner, TBD

*Game 6 - Tue., June 28 - SPR/LAV winner at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 7 - Wed., June 29 - SPR/LAV winner at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

