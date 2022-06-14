Chicago Wolves Advance to Calder Cup Finals

June 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - With their 3-0 victory Tuesday night over the Stockton Heat, the Chicago Wolves have claimed the Western Conference Finals in six games and become the first American Hockey League team since 2010 to advance to back-to-back Calder Cup Finals.

The Wolves host Game 1 of the best-of-7 series at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and Game 2 at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Allstate Arena. Chicago, which seeks its fifth league championship and third Calder Cup title, will find out its opponent Wednesday when the Springfield Thunderbirds host the Laval Rocket in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here are the dates for the Calder Cup Finals:

Game 1: Sunday, June 19 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, June 20 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 22 TBA

Game 4: Friday, June 24 TBA

Game 5*: Saturday, June 25 TBA

Game 6*: Tuesday, June 28 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 29 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's Wolves enter the Calder Cup Finals as the AHL's regular-season champion - their franchise-record .724 points percentage earned the league's Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the first time - as well as owners of the league's best postseason record (10-3). This marks the Wolves' eighth league finals in the organization's 28 seasons.

The Wolves did not face either the Springfield Thunderbirds or the Laval Rocket during the regular season. Springfield, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, tied the Charlotte Checkers for the best points percentage in the Atlantic Division (.625), though the Checkers earned the division's top postseason seed due to the tiebreakers. Laval, the Montreal Canadiens' AHL partner, finished third in the North Division (.590) before earning its way into the Eastern Conference Finals.

To purchase tickets and discover the latest information on the Calder Cup Finals, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visiting the Allstate Arena box office or any other Ticketmaster outlet.

Every Calder Cup Finals game will be broadcast in HD on AHLTV.com. To set up an all-access package - either for one day or for every game - visit www.AHLTV.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Willhite | 630-650-9423

##WEARETHEWOLVES

â

â

â

â

Chicago Wolves | 2301 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025

Unsubscribe

Update Profile | Constant Contact Data Notice

Sent by lwillhite@chicagowolves.com

powered by

Try email marketing for free today!

> OUTLOOK-SPECIFIC STYLES > li

Wolves host Game 1 Sunday, June 19, at Allstate Arena; opponent TBD

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHICAGO WOLVES ADVANCE TO

ï»¿CALDER CUP FINALS

Wolves host Game 1 Sunday, June 19, at Allstate Arena; opponent TBA

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - With their 3-0 victory Tuesday night over the Stockton Heat, the Chicago Wolves have claimed the Western Conference Finals in six games and become the first American Hockey League team since 2010 to advance to back-to-back Calder Cup Finals.

The Wolves host Game 1 of the best-of-7 series at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and Game 2 at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Allstate Arena. Chicago, which seeks its fifth league championship and third Calder Cup title, will find out its opponent Wednesday when the Springfield Thunderbirds host the Laval Rocket in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here are the dates for the Calder Cup Finals:

Game 1: Sunday, June 19 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, June 20 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 22 TBA

Game 4: Friday, June 24 TBA

Game 5*: Saturday, June 25 TBA

Game 6*: Tuesday, June 28 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 29 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's Wolves enter the Calder Cup Finals as the AHL's regular-season champion - their franchise-record .724 points percentage earned the league's Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the first time - as well as owners of the league's best postseason record (10-3). This marks the Wolves' eighth league finals in the organization's 28 seasons.

The Wolves did not face either the Springfield Thunderbirds or the Laval Rocket during the regular season. Springfield, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, tied the Charlotte Checkers for the best points percentage in the Atlantic Division (.625), though the Checkers earned the division's top postseason seed due to the tiebreakers. Laval, the Montreal Canadiens' AHL partner, finished third in the North Division (.590) before earning its way into the Eastern Conference Finals.

To purchase tickets and discover the latest information on the Calder Cup Finals, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visiting the Allstate Arena box office or any other Ticketmaster outlet.

Every Calder Cup Finals game will be broadcast in HD on AHLTV.com. To set up an all-access package - either for one day or for every game - visit www.AHLTV.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Willhite | 630-650-9423

##WEARETHEWOLVES

â

â

â

â

Chicago Wolves | 2301 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025

Unsubscribe

Update Profile | Constant Contact Data Notice

Sent by lwillhite@chicagowolves.com

powered by

Try email marketing for free today!

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

Wolves host Game 1 Sunday, June 19, at Allstate Arena; opponent TBD FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CHICAGO WOLVES ADVANCE TO CALDER CUP FINALS Wolves host Game 1 Sunday, June 19, at Allstate Arena; opponent TBA GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - With their 3-0 victory Tuesday night over the Stockton Heat, the Chicago Wolves have claimed the Western Conference Finals in six games and become the first American Hockey League team since 2010 to advance to back-to-back Calder Cup Finals. The Wolves host Game 1 of the best-of-7 series at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and Game 2 at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Allstate Arena. Chicago, which seeks its fifth league championship and third Calder Cup title, will find out its opponent Wednesday when the Springfield Thunderbirds host the Laval Rocket in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Here are the dates for the Calder Cup Finals: Game 1: Sunday, June 19 Allstate Arena 7 p.m. Game 2: Monday, June 20 Allstate Arena 7 p.m. Game 3: Wednesday, June 22 TBA Game 4: Friday, June 24 TBA Game 5*: Saturday, June 25 TBA Game 6*: Tuesday, June 28 Allstate Arena 7 p.m. Game 7*: Wednesday, June 29 Allstate Arena 7 p.m. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's Wolves enter the Calder Cup Finals as the AHL's regular-season champion - their franchise-record .724 points percentage earned the league's Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the first time - as well as owners of the league's best postseason record (10-3). This marks the Wolves' eighth league finals in the organization's 28 seasons. The Wolves did not face either the Springfield Thunderbirds or the Laval Rocket during the regular season. Springfield, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, tied the Charlotte Checkers for the best points percentage in the Atlantic Division (.625), though the Checkers earned the division's top postseason seed due to the tiebreakers. Laval, the Montreal Canadiens' AHL partner, finished third in the North Division (.590) before earning its way into the Eastern Conference Finals. To purchase tickets and discover the latest information on the Calder Cup Finals, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visiting the Allstate Arena box office or any other Ticketmaster outlet. Every Calder Cup Finals game will be broadcast in HD on AHLTV.com. To set up an all-access package - either for one day or for every game - visit www.AHLTV.com. Media Contact: Lindsey Willhite | 630-650-9423 ##WEARETHEWOLVES Chicago Wolves | 2301 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025 Unsubscribe Update Profile | Constant Contact Data Notice Sent by lwillhite@chicagowolves.com powered by Try email marketing for free today!

*** Part 2 - ASCII

> OUTLOOK-SPECIFIC STYLES > li

.footer-main-width

@media only screen and (max-width:480px)

Wolves host Game 1 Sunday, June 19, at Allstate Arena; opponent TBD

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHICAGO WOLVES ADVANCE TO

ï»¿CALDER CUP FINALS

Wolves host Game 1 Sunday, June 19, at Allstate Arena; opponent TBA

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - With their 3-0 victory Tuesday night over the Stockton Heat, the Chicago Wolves have claimed the Western Conference Finals in six games and become the first American Hockey League team since 2010 to advance to back-to-back Calder Cup Finals.

The Wolves host Game 1 of the best-of-7 series at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and Game 2 at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Allstate Arena. Chicago, which seeks its fifth league championship and third Calder Cup title, will find out its opponent Wednesday when the Springfield Thunderbirds host the Laval Rocket in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here are the dates for the Calder Cup Finals:

Game 1: Sunday, June 19 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, June 20 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 22 TBA

Game 4: Friday, June 24 TBA

Game 5*: Saturday, June 25 TBA

Game 6*: Tuesday, June 28 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 29 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's Wolves enter the Calder Cup Finals as the AHL's regular-season champion - their franchise-record .724 points percentage earned the league's Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the first time - as well as owners of the league's best postseason record (10-3). This marks the Wolves' eighth league finals in the organization's 28 seasons.

The Wolves did not face either the Springfield Thunderbirds or the Laval Rocket during the regular season. Springfield, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, tied the Charlotte Checkers for the best points percentage in the Atlantic Division (.625), though the Checkers earned the division's top postseason seed due to the tiebreakers. Laval, the Montreal Canadiens' AHL partner, finished third in the North Division (.590) before earning its way into the Eastern Conference Finals.

To purchase tickets and discover the latest information on the Calder Cup Finals, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visiting the Allstate Arena box office or any other Ticketmaster outlet.

Every Calder Cup Finals game will be broadcast in HD on AHLTV.com. To set up an all-access package - either for one day or for every game - visit www.AHLTV.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Willhite | 630-650-9423

##WEARETHEWOLVES

â â â â

Chicago Wolves | 2301 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025

Profile | Notice

Sent by lwillhite@chicagowolves.com

powered by

today!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.