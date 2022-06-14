Wolf Pack and Forward Easton Brodzinski Agree to Terms on a One-Year AHL Contract

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year, standard AHL contract with forward Easton Brodzinski for the 2022-23 AHL season.

Brodzinski, an undrafted free agent, joined the Wolf Pack on a professional tryout (PTO) on April 2nd, 2022, after five seasons at St. Cloud State University. The native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, made his professional debut on April 16th, 2022, against the Rochester Americans. It was his lone appearance for the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 season.

Brodzinski scored 27 points (12 g, 15 a) in 36 games with the St. Cloud State University Huskies in 2021-22, finishing fifth on the team in scoring. The younger brother of Wolf Pack captain Jonny Brodzinski, Easton Brodzinski appeared in 176 career games with the Huskies, scoring 125 career points (67 g, 58 a).

Brodzinski was named to the NCHC's All-Rookie Team following the 2017-18 season and is a two-time regular season NCHC Champion.

He is the fifth player to sign an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2022-23 campaign. Brodzinski joins fellow forwards Tanner Fritz, Cristiano DiGiacinto, and Alex Whelan, along with defenseman Zach Giuttari.

