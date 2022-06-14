Alejandra Trujillo to Paint Roadrunners Inspired Mural at Boys & Girls Clubs

June 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, are proud to introduce local artist Alejandra Trujillo who has been selected to paint a Roadrunners inspired mural at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson on 3155 East Grant Road.

In coordination with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA), the Roadrunners were introduced to Trujillo who has completed dozens of murals in Southern Arizona. Tucson is home to hundreds of gorgeous murals that can seen all throughout town displaying the area's culture, desert and colorful beauty.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Alejandra aboard to create what will be a beautiful site for everyone driving down Grant Road in Tucson with another great mural for our city," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "She is very talented and personifies Southern Arizona. Her plan for the mural will excite everyone involved and continue to show how great hockey in the desert really is."

As part of a larger beautification project for the Boys & Girls Clubs campus with several community partners, the mural will be painted on a storage container next to the DEK Hockey Rink at the club that was unveiled by the Roadrunners in 2018.

The project will be completed in the next several weeks and will also include the assistance of local students: including members of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

About the Artist

Alejandra Trujillo was born in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico and raised in Nogales, Arizona. She makes her home in Tucson with her husband and three children. She draws inspiration for her art from her past, her present, and what she wants for our future. She is so grateful for the love and appreciation she receives from those who come upon her art and the patrons who support her. She feels that Tucson is the perfect community to nurture her artistic soul.

Notable Murals in Southern Arizona By Alejandra Trujillo

Hub Love Mural on Congress Street in Tucsonâ¨

Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area mural-Nogales Sonora Border

Silversmith House Murals on Historic Silversmith House Tucson

McCoy Goddess Mural at Hotel McCoy

El Pais Motel Mural

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.