Allstate Arena's Prevention Strategies with Regard to COVID-19

GLENVIEW, Illinois - As the Chicago Wolves prepare for their home games on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena, the Village of Rosemont has reiterated the prevention strategies and increased sanitation practices it is employing in all village-owned facilities to address COVID-19 concerns.

Per the village's official website: "The Village of Rosemont follows and practices the prevention strategies set forth by the CDC (Center of Disease Control) and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and adheres to the recommendations set forth in the United States EPA's emerging pathogen policy regarding cleaning disinfectants."

"The Village of Rosemont has increased the sanitation practices at its Village-owned venues by: Increasing the frequency of its sanitation and disinfectant practices, particularly in high traffic and high touch areas including handrails, washrooms, doors and door knobs; increasing the strength of the disinfecting solution used; increasing training and personnel to identify and prevent COVID-19 (and) providing notices for individuals regarding the use of recommended personal hygiene practices."

It's important to note all soap dispensers, water faucets, hand dryers and toilets in all Allstate Arena restrooms are touch-free.

The Village of Rosemont also announced that all Rosemont Public Safety Department employees, paramedics and EMTs, event staff and security personnel have been educated and trained in identifying and recognizing the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

