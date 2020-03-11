Rangers Recall Steven Fogarty from Hartford on an Emergency Basis

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Fogarty, 26, has skated in 54 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points, along with a plus-two rating and 30 penalty minutes. Fogarty, who is serving as Hartford's captain in 2019-20, ranks second on the team in assists, is tied for second on the team in points, and ranks fifth on the team in goals this season. He posted a seven-game point streak from Feb. 14 - Feb. 29 (one goal, six assists), including a six-game assist streak from Feb. 14 - Feb. 28. In addition, Fogarty registered seven shots on goal in his last game on Mar. 8 at Springfield.

The 6-3, 208-pounder has skated in six NHL games with the Rangers this season, and he has skated in 17 career NHL games with the Blueshirts over parts of three seasons (2017-18 - 2019-20). The Chambersburg, Pennsylvania native was selected by the Rangers in the third round, 72nd overall, of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

