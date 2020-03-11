COVID-19 Statement from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

March 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





Statement from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Cleveland Cavaliers organization:

"Although the exact scope, terms and timing of the order announced by Governor DeWine this afternoon are not immediately available, we are undergoing an extensive process of review with the NBA, G-League, AHL, NCAA and concert and event producers to plan for our next steps and impacts related to the order. Updates will be provided as we advance through this process and the continuing evolution of these very unique circumstances with our leagues and event partners.

The Cleveland Monsters AHL hockey game this Sunday afternoon, March 15th, will now be played with no fans in attendance. Ticket holders for that game will be contacted directly by the Monsters regarding their account options which will include a refund in the form of a credit towards future games or an immediate refund.

The NCAA first and second round tournament games slated for March 20th and 22nd will be played in a closed environment with only essential staff and limited team family members in attendance. Tickets will be refunded at the place of original purchase.

Specific Cavaliers ticket refund information will be announced as soon as possible following our receipt of the official terms and timing of the Governor's order. The next home Cavaliers game is March 24th."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.