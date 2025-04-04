Marlies Acquire Forward Brandon Baddock
April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the club has acquired forward Brandon Baddock from the Rockford IceHogs in exchange for future considerations.
Baddock, 29, has recorded three goals and four assists in 38 games with the Rockford IceHogs this season. The 6'3", 223-pound forward has played 424 career AHL games over eight seasons, registering 24 goals and 38 assists. The Vermilion, Alberta native was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. Game notes: Game Summary Game Sheet Photos SCrums Transactions Player News
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Marlies Acquire Forward Brandon Baddock - Toronto Marlies
- Chrona Signs Contract Extension - Milwaukee Admirals
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bears, Game #67 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Sign Defensemen Kelley, Kempf to AHL Contracts - Colorado Eagles
- Dominik Shine Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eamon Powell Inks One-Year AHL Deal for Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville's Hodgson Suspended Two Games by the American Hockey League - Belleville Senators
- Senators' Hodgson Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Moose Sign Patrick Guzzo to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Visit Grand Rapids as the Playoff Push Continues - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 4 at Providence - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Acquire Forward Brandon Baddock
- The Crown Report: Marlies Aim to Use Road Trip Form as Fuel for February
- Dennis Hildeby Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
- Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
- Alex Steeves Named AHL Player of the Month