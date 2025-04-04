Marlies Acquire Forward Brandon Baddock

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the club has acquired forward Brandon Baddock from the Rockford IceHogs in exchange for future considerations.

Baddock, 29, has recorded three goals and four assists in 38 games with the Rockford IceHogs this season. The 6'3", 223-pound forward has played 424 career AHL games over eight seasons, registering 24 goals and 38 assists. The Vermilion, Alberta native was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

